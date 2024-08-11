Richard G. Steele Sells 1,862 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCO opened at $464.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $465.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

