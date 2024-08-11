Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

