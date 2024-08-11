Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,131 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,510 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

