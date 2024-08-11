Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,428 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $120,793.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,353,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,584,740.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

