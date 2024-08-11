Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,674 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,525.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,743 shares in the company, valued at $58,025,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

