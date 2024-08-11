Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 0.4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 834,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,402,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Roblox Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Roblox by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

