Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.19 and a 200-day moving average of $544.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

