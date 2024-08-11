Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $48.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,261,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

