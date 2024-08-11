Royal Bank of Canada Raises Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $32.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 994.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

