Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXEL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 2,911,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,427. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

