Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

