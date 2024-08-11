Royal Bank of Canada Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $150.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Qualys stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. Qualys has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

