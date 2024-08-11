RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

RMBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 152,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,426. RumbleOn has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.05 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

About RumbleOn

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RumbleOn during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

