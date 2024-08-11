RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
RumbleOn Stock Performance
RMBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 152,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,426. RumbleOn has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.05 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About RumbleOn
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
