Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.38 and last traded at $252.10. Approximately 794,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,681,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

