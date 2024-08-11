Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 526,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

