Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

