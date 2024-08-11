Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,302.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

