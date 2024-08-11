Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. CWM LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:SXT opened at $71.63 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.