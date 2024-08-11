Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $99.09 and last traded at $99.09. 23,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 78,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

Specifically, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,650 shares in the company, valued at $29,533,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,114 shares of company stock worth $7,225,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million and a PE ratio of 51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.