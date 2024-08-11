SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 157,442 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,897 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 2,467,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,559. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

