SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 62,177 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 186.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Lennar stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.