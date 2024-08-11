SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 63,039 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

