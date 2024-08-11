SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 74,530 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 427.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 2,348,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,389. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

