SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 87,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

