SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,084 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

MAS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

