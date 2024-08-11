SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $244.34. 887,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,821. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.06. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

