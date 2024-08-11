SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,458 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.73. 852,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.35. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

