SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 124,122 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 776,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

