SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,591 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,985. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.