SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,545 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.31. 675,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,018. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

