SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in ONEOK by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $190,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

