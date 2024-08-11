SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 1,217,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

