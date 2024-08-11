SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.47.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.15. 1,742,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.44 and a 200 day moving average of $550.58. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

