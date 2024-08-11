SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

