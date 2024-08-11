SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $533.83. 250,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.40. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

