SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

