SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after buying an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.