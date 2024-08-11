SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 23,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 316.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. 3,454,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.