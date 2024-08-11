SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 630,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

