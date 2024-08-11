SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,943,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

