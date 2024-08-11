SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.2 %

SMCI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.76. 5,918,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $787.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

