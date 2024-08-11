SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.89 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. CX Institutional increased its position in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in AES by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

