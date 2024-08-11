SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.72. 5,609,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

