SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 397.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.