SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,962,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.20. 2,799,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $194.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,466,215 shares of company stock worth $595,726,113. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

