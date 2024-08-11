SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.93. The stock had a trading volume of 649,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,371. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $465.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.