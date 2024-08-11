SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292,991 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.38. 11,022,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

