SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.44 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONON traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Barclays increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

