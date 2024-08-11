SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,787. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

