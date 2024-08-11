SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

